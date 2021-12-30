Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $17,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 71,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,182,000 after acquiring an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $228.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.35. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.15 and a 52 week high of $228.54.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $101,059.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,463 shares of company stock worth $3,010,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.