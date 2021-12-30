Michael H. Mclamb Sells 4,690 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $277,085.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE HZO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 170,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.70.
MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MarineMax
MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.
