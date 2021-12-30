Michael H. Mclamb Sells 4,690 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $277,085.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE HZO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 170,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.70.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

