MIB Coin (MIB) Trading 17% Higher This Week

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $515,663.90 and approximately $360.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 17% higher against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.18 or 0.00121228 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011842 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001080 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 440,425,051 coins and its circulating supply is 163,123,123 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

