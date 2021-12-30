MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in MGE Energy were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 11.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 18.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 969,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,247,000 after purchasing an additional 23,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $80.07 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $82.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.62.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.87 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

