Methanex (TSE:MX) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MX. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a C$67.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$54.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$48.70.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$50.74 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$37.85 and a 12-month high of C$65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.17.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.8699997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$652,946.40.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

