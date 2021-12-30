Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $62.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.77.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 11.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Methanex by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Methanex by 10.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

