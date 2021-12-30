Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 3,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 434,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MESO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mesoblast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $622.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.15% and a negative net margin of 994.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mesoblast by 51.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.