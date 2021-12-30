MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Lowers Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,225 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 108.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 312.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 23.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.43. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

