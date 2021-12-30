MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Invests $35,000 in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,652,000 after purchasing an additional 82,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 43.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $102.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.60. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.