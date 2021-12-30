MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Grows Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on OLLI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of OLLI opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.52. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

