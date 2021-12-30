Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will report $222.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $227.50 million and the lowest is $220.13 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $210.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $55.66 on Thursday. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 79.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

