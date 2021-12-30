Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Get Mercer International alerts:

MERC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

MERC stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $771.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.73. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $469.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 37,140 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $111,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $197,195 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercer International (MERC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.