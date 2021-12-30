Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sells $736,524.72 in Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:MDT opened at $103.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.00. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,399,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $802,207,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $2,428,000. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 132,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
