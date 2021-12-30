Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sells $736,524.72 in Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MDT opened at $103.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.00. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,399,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $802,207,000 after buying an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $2,428,000. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 132,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.