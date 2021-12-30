Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $220.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace has a 52 week low of $130.74 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.79.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,297 shares of company stock worth $61,941,877. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medpace by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Medpace by 124.5% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter worth $233,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Medpace by 6.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Medpace by 13.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

