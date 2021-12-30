MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel Sells 25,000 Shares

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Roger Md Medel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 27th, Roger Md Medel sold 66,868 shares of MEDNAX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $1,816,803.56.
- On Thursday, October 28th, Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of MEDNAX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $301,223.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00.
MEDNAX stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 124.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.10.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MD. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.
About MEDNAX
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
