MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel Sells 25,000 Shares

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roger Md Medel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Roger Md Medel sold 66,868 shares of MEDNAX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $1,816,803.56.

On Thursday, October 28th, Roger Md Medel sold 10,387 shares of MEDNAX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $301,223.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00.

MEDNAX stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 124.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.10.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MEDNAX by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MD. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

