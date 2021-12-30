Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Shares Up 1.4%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €2.95 ($3.35) and last traded at €2.95 ($3.35). 21,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.91 ($3.30).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.29.

Medigene Company Profile (ETR:MDG1)

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies, with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development. It also focuses on dendritic cell vaccines and T cell-specific monoclonal antibodies.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Medigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.