MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAV shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE MAV traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,268. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$47.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.01. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1-year low of C$1.17 and a 1-year high of C$7.34.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$31.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

