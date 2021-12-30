Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. 1,791,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.59. Mattel has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mattel by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,974,000 after buying an additional 199,150 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 127,417 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

