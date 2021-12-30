Mather Group LLC. Trims Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co raised its position in NetApp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in NetApp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NetApp by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in NetApp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp stock opened at $93.18 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

