Mather Group LLC. Reduces Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.94.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

