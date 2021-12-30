Mather Group LLC. Makes New $211,000 Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.63.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

