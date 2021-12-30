Mather Group LLC. Acquires 30 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $769.95.

SIVB opened at $683.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.90. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $376.05 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $713.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $633.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,808,653. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.