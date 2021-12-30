MASQ Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last week, MASQ has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $5.00 million and $120,763.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,696.70 or 0.07811964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00073870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,303.20 or 0.99962484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007866 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,528,456 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

