Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post sales of $319.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $318.50 million to $320.48 million. Masimo posted sales of $295.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MASI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Masimo news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,389 shares of company stock valued at $40,425,338. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after buying an additional 763,064 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 16,650.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,468,000 after purchasing an additional 563,611 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after purchasing an additional 273,728 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 2,214.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,884,000 after purchasing an additional 267,892 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Masimo by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $200,315,000 after buying an additional 231,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $293.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,929. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.94 and a beta of 0.73. Masimo has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.88.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

