Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.92.
Several equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Marriott International stock opened at $166.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.52. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 117.29 and a beta of 1.75.
In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,897 shares of company stock worth $5,618,233. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
