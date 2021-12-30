Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.92.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Marriott International stock opened at $166.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.52. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 117.29 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,897 shares of company stock worth $5,618,233. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

