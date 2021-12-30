Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

MQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $538,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $757,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $252,130,000. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

