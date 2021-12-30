Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $181.77

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.77 ($2.44) and traded as high as GBX 230.80 ($3.10). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 230.20 ($3.09), with a volume of 441,125 shares.

MKS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.62) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.89) to GBX 265 ($3.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.82) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 211.20 ($2.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 221.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 182.28. The company has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 156.53.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

