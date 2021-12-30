Maravai LifeSciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 137,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 33,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 619.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,162,000 after purchasing an additional 374,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 498,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 154.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 852,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,578,000 after purchasing an additional 517,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 517,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,870. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion and a PE ratio of 39.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

