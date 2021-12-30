Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,943 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 611.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,270.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 380.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 41,507 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Smith bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TUSK opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.92. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $7.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 38.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

