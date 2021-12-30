Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Mammoth Energy Services were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TUSK. Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 3,512,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 245,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 81,806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62,991 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TUSK stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $82.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.22. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 38.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

