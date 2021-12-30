Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.47

Shares of Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.47 and traded as low as $42.42. Makita shares last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 51,780 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Makita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Makita alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Makita had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

Makita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.