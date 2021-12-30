Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $109.89

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$109.89 and traded as high as C$123.34. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$123.34, with a volume of 174 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEQ. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$115.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$116.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$110.10.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

