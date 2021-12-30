MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 41.74% from the company’s current price.
MAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.67.
Shares of TSE:MAG traded up C$0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,202. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$31.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 372.45.
In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total transaction of C$488,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,277 shares in the company, valued at C$924,501.74.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
