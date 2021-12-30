MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 41.74% from the company’s current price.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.67.

Shares of TSE:MAG traded up C$0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,202. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$31.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 372.45.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 25,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.56, for a total transaction of C$488,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,277 shares in the company, valued at C$924,501.74.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

