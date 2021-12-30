Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 37.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

MDGL stock opened at $82.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.15. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $142.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.20.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.