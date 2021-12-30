Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($5.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,118,000 after acquiring an additional 626,622 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after acquiring an additional 516,796 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $27,157,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 85.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 793,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,635,000 after acquiring an additional 366,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 43.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 926,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,302,000 after acquiring an additional 280,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGE opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

