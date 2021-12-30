Lua Swap (LUA) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00042752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007051 BTC.

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

