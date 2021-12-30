LSV Asset Management Sells 32,700 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $31,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after purchasing an additional 467,699 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,152,000 after purchasing an additional 176,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 36,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,492 shares of company stock worth $3,644,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.56 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNV. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.