LSV Asset Management Sells 25,100 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $34,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 79,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,155,000 after purchasing an additional 254,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,706,000 after purchasing an additional 189,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $78.22 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $64.20 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.59.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($5.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

