LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $47,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

INT stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

INT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

