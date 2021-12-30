LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 63.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 503,412 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $44,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Shares of HRC opened at $155.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.55. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.34 and a 1 year high of $156.22.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.97 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $453,298.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRC. Morgan Stanley cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp cut Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.