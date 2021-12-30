LSV Asset Management Has $41.48 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $41,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $752,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 55.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 29.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCC. Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

Ares Capital stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.13. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

