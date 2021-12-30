LSV Asset Management Has $38.77 Million Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CACI International were worth $38,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CACI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CACI. Truist upped their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.25.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $269.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.98. CACI International Inc has a 52 week low of $215.18 and a 52 week high of $290.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.42, for a total value of $47,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,929 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

