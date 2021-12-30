Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Lonza Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Shares of LZAGY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,147. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.47. Lonza Group has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $86.31.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.