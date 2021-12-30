Litecoin Cash 24 Hour Volume Hits $668.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $668.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,685.77 or 0.99589582 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 107.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 261.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 63.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 747,685,231 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.