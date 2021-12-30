LinkEye (LET) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.62 Million

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $182,050.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LinkEye coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00058902 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.68 or 0.07863206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00074135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,233.10 or 0.99902124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008013 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

LinkEye Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

