Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $348.57.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN opened at $345.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $346.50. The company has a market cap of $177.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 110.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 2.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 6.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 13.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.