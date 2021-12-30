Lincoln National Corp Sells 590 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $21,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,208. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.34 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.