Lincoln National Corp Purchases 662 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $22.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,064.00. 160,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,500,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,061.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $835.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.52, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $824.55.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

