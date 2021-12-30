Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 45,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.44. The company had a trading volume of 48,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,519,822. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

