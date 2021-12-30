Lincoln National Corp Has $40.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $40,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

VBR stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,893. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.83 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

